Why It Matters That Kate Middleton’s Leopard Print Skirt Is From Zara

The royal family was infamous for its mysteriousness and inaccessibility until Princess Diana came into the picture. With her iconic athletic sweatshirts and biker shorts, Diana stole the hearts of people across the globe. She was a bit of an outsider (though her family is said to have had ties to the royal family); she was kind and nurturing; and in a way, she was almost one of us. While Kate’s family also has ties to the royal family, there’s a similar air about her, and it is through her style that she’s also developed an even deeper approachability.