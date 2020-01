Wealth Tax, Weed & Black Twitter: Here’s What Happened At The VICE Brown & Black Democratic Presidential Forum

While Biden is the overwhelming favourite with Black voters, according to a recent poll, Sanders is most popular with Black voters under 35, with 42% to Biden’s 30%. When Hylton asked him about this, Biden answered, “He’s not. I’m leading with all voters.” The moderators pressed him on his relationships with members of the Black community, to which he told a story about being “the only white lifeguard in the projects” and talking to his coworkers about their experiences with racism. “Just because you’re the only white guy in a community of Black people doesn’t mean you understand them,” pointed out Slade. Biden agreed, but said he had spent his entire career with the Black community, and that “they know where my heart is.” He also stressed the need for community policing to reduce police brutality.