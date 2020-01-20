Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Leave Their HRH Titles Behind — But Not The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be taking a step back from the royal family, there was a lot of confusion about what, exactly, would change. Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still be a part of the royal family? Where will they live? How will they make money now? Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, and Meghan appear to still be working through some of the particulars of what’s been dubbed “Megxit,” and the Queen released a statement on Saturday, clarifying that Prince Harry and Meghan remain “loved members of [the] family” — but, according to Buckingham Palace, they will no longer hold their HRH titles.
“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” Queen Elizabeth II wrote. She also acknowledged “the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny,” granted them luck with “building a happy and peaceful new life,” and thanked Prince Harry and Meghan for their work over the past two years. She specifically thanked Meghan and noted she is “particularly proud” of her — perhaps in an attempt to address reports of family feuds.
Buckingham Palace also released a statement on the matter. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” it said. The Palace went on to explain that, with the Queen’s blessing, Prince Harry and Meghan will continue with their private patronages and associations. They will also continue to “uphold the values of Her Majesty,” though they will no longer represent her officially.
So, what is going to change? The biggest adjustment is that Prince Harry and Meghan will give up their HRH titles, though they will keep their designations as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This means the trademark requests they filed to use Sussex Royal on products will be viable, and they will be able to keep the name of their foundation. They will also be stepping back from their royal duties representing the Queen, including Prince Harry’s military appointments.
When Prince Harry and Meghan first announced their departure, they explained that they would be splitting their time between Europe and North America. In Saturday’s statement, they confirmed that, when in the U.K., they will continue to live in Frogmore Cottage — but they wish to repay the public for its £2.4 million (approximately $4 million CAD) refurbishment.
Up until now, Prince Harry and Meghan have received most of their income from Prince Charles, who funded both their public projects and private costs. The couple did not share how they plan on earning money moving forward, though they will no longer receive public funds, the Palace said.
According to Sussex Royal, Prince Harry and Meghan’s pages on the royal website will be updated shortly with information about their new roles.
