As a British-Iranian journalist, it is difficult to write openly about the country in British or U.S media, as it can affect your entry into Iran and I don't want to be prevented from seeing my family. If I write something that goes down badly, that's a real possibility.
I was born during the U.S-backed Saddam Hussein's war on Iran and the trauma existed for a long time among families.
Culture is the strongest connection unifying the people of Iran. We should all be united in wanting to preserve global heritage and history. Trump's threats to bomb historical sites is a shock tactic to exercise power and elicit terror and hate.
I've experienced racism myself at the U.S border, and have previously been detained there for several hours just for the crime of being of Iranian heritage. This was an extremely degrading experience. I was treated as a criminal just for being what they thought was 'other'.