Where To Watch All The Oscar-Nominated Movies

From start to finish, 2019 was jam-packed with masterpieces of film. The upcoming 92nd Academy Awards will crown the year's top performances and productions when it airs on February 9. The nominations, which were announced early Monday morning, feature some of the industry's most talked about projects. Netflix original productions The Irishman and Marriage Story nabbed nominations, facing Quentin Tarantino's star-studded film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood across several categories.
Alongside the expected nominees, the 2020 Oscars lineup included a few pleasant surprises. Parasite, the stunning South Korean psychological thriller brought to life by director Bong Joon Ho, makes history with its whopping six different nominations. Additionally, actor and director Taika Waititi is slated to make his glorious return to the Oscars with the historical dramedy Jojo Rabbit, a full 16 years after his last nomination back in 2004.
Though the pool of nominees is markedly low on women and people of colour — "congratulations to those men," though — the films that did make the cut are worth a watch. Ahead, a list of the Oscar-nominated films for you to binge before the big day.