Beyoncé Was Fashionably Late To The Golden Globes In Custom Schiaparelli

On Sunday, Beyoncé and Jay Z skipped the 77th annual Golden Globes Awards red carpet, arriving inside the Beverly Hilton just after the show began. Because she didn’t walk the carpet, viewers at home didn’t get a chance to appreciate the beauty that is Beyoncé in her couture (we could only see the voluminous statement sleeves from her waist up) — until now. On Monday, Beyoncé uploaded her Golden Globes gown to her Instagram in a series of photos.
Beyoncé’s stylist, Zerina Akers, also shared the look to her Instagram, noting that Queen Bey is wearing custom Schiaparelli. Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry posted the photos of Beyoncé to his own account, and captioned the photos: “Queen. Mother. Living Legend. Thank you, Beyonce.” Beyoncé completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and opera-length sheer gloves. Jay Z wore a Tom Ford tuxedo for the occasion.
Advertisement
Beyoncé isn’t a stranger to the Globes, despite the low-key entrance. On Sunday, she was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for The Lion King‘s “Spirit.” Unfortunately, she didn’t win (the honour went to Rocketman’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” instead). Beyoncé was previously nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in the 2006 remake of Dreamgirls, and received two Best Original Song nominations, one for “Listen” from Dreamgirls and another for “Once In a Lifetime” from Cadillac Records.
Leave it to Beyoncé to arrive fashionably late but completely on-trend.
Related Content:
Advertisement