The month after Surviving R. Kelly aired, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois. Since then, he has gone on to face many more charges, including a solicitation charge in Minnesota and federal charges that will see him at trial in both New York City and Chicago. The charges against Kelly include conspiracy to obstruct justice, production of child pornography, and violation of the Mann Act, according to the New York Times. In relation to federal charges, Kelly was arrested in Chicago in July 2019.