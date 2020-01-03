H&M Now Sells Billie Eilish Merch — & It’s Sustainable

On Thursday, H&M announced a Billie Eilish merch collection, in partnership with 3D artist Ines Alpha. In 2019, Eilish’s signature oversized outfits and love for the colour green landed her on top of Google’s Most Googled Style list — so it’s safe to say you can expect a similar vibe for the singer’s H&M merch, all of which is made from sustainable materials.
Eilish uses her own platform to promote sustainability, from asking her fans to use refillable water bottles at her shows to delivering messages about climate change on Instagram. And her new collection with H&M fits the bill.
Available now, both in-store and online, the collection features long, boxy T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirt dresses, joggers, and T-shirt dresses in Eilish’s signature green, as well as cream, black, and pale green. According to a press release, Alpha created the graphics for the campaign imagery, using “surreal 3D elements” that resemble paint splatter. She also made a custom Snapchat filter with the same splattered look for shoppers to play with — while wearing the merch, of course.
"I’m trying to push the boundaries of beauty and makeup by trying to offer more possibilities for self-expression,” Alpha said via press release. “And with 3D it’s pretty much endless — for the H&M Billie Eilish merch campaign, I wanted to work with liquids from another planet, floating around the models and bringing colours and fun to this augmented world.”
“We’re super excited about this merch collection drop,” Emily Bjorkheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided said in a press release announcing the collection. “Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist, but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values. We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well.”
