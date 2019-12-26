At The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party, More Is More

It's just not Christmas until the Kardashian klan has their annual Christmas party — and posts the glam shots on social media. As always, this year did not disappoint. Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, Rob, and Kris, along with their respective families, met up at Kourtney's house for the festivities this year. The decor? Heavy on poinsettias, greenery, and white lights.