Beyoncé Just Put This Albanian Brand On The Map

If you haven’t heard of the brand, you’re not alone, but Beyoncé’s never shied away from wearing under-the-radar labels. In February, the Homecoming singer stepped out in a suit and hat combo courtesy of a designer that, at the time, was still just selling on Etsy. The look, designed by Nigerian designer Ena Udemba of EnaGancio, was handpicked by Beyoncé and her stylist Zerina Ackers and paired with a handbag by similarly undiscovered brand L’Afshar of Dubai, according to Vogue . Both EnaGancio and L’Afshar have since flourished, with renowned supermodel Iman following Beyoncé’s lead in EnaGancio and L’Afshar being picked up by Shopbop, Net-A-Porter, and FWRD. As for Kujta & Meri, it’s safe to say that you’re about to see a whole lot more of the Albanian duo post-Bey.