Rami Malek Makes An Extremely Good Villain In The New James Bond Trailer

Malek will play the villain, whose menacing aura is only underscored by the scars on his face and the Phantom of the Opera-esque mask he wears to cover them. Little is known about the antagonist or his intentions for Bond, but from the trailer, one might guess that Safin has something very nasty (and possibly supernatural?) up his sleeve. "Your skills die with your body," Malek narrates in the teaser. "Mine will survive long after I'm gone."