Want To See Pete Davidson Perform Live? You’ll Need To Sign An NDA First

In today’s head-scratching-news, Pete Davidson is requiring fans to sign a $1 million USD non-disclosure agreement before attending his comedy shows, Deadline reports. Additionally, fans are required to put their phones and smartwatches into secure pouches for the duration of the shows.
Stacy Young, who attended the Saturday Night Live star’s November 27 show at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco, shared a screenshot of the NDA the comedian’s team circulated. While she was okay with locking up her phone during the show, she found the NDA to be a “bit ridiculous and over the top.”
The document stated that the attendee could not “give any interviews, opinions, or critiques about [the show] in any form whatsoever including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or any other social networking.” Along with a signature, attendees were also required to list their cell phone number, email address, and Twitter and Instagram handles.
“I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don’t want their routines rebroadcast, but it’s rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it,” the attendee wrote in a Facebook post alongside the documents. “Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!”
This wasn’t the first time Davidson asked fans to sign an NDA either. Attendees at his November 7 and 8 shows at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis said that they were also required to sign NDAs, which has led to some intense reactions from others on the internet.
The NDA that #petedavidson makes his fans sign before seeing his show tells me how much of a pussy he actually is— Jeremy Stewart (@JeremyS48657488) December 1, 2019
The NDA #PeteDavidson is making fans sign before his shows is, quite frankly, stupid and overbearing. Dude, you’re not even funny. You’re gonna get criticized no matter how you try to stifle it.— MPC (@mattpbclayton) December 1, 2019
Davidson has yet to respond to criticism about the NDAs.
