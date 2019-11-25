Holt describes a difficult atmosphere for these women, who had to put up with a permissive “boys will be boys” atmosphere that ranged from being denied entry to the all-male company Penthouse Club, to being actively harassed during meetings. (In one scene described in harrowing detail, Majolie is literally chased into her office by jeering colleagues, and she sits sobbing on the floor as they bang on her door.) Their vital contributions were also routinely overlooked, even though, as in Blair’s case, they quite literally kept the lights on.

