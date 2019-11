It’s a poorly kept secret that Frozen almost had a very different plot. Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel), Arendelle’s ice queen, was originally the villain of the story , complete with light blue skin, spiky short hair, and a coat made of live weasels. (Yes, you read that correctly.) This was consistent with the character of the Snow Queen from Hans Christian Andersen ’s story, which loosely served as inspiration for the film. Most significantly, however, she and Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) weren’t supposed to be related, let alone sisters. That changed when Lee realized it was the only way to earn the ending she had in mind: Anna sacrificing her life for Elsa, subverting decades of “happily ever after” marriage plots.