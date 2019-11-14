Musical dynamic duo and longtime besties Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels solidified their friendship on Tuesday in the most permanent way possible: matching tattoos.
After Gomez made a surprise guest appearance at Michaels’ concert on Monday night where they performed their duet “Anxiety,” they were seen heading to The Black Lantern tattoo studio in Dana Point Harbor where they both left with some new ink. Gomez revealed photos of the matching tattoos on her Instagram story on Tuesday night, showing off the duo of matching arrows.
"It's tatted... my arrow points to you forever," Selena wrote on her Instagram next to the photo. Both Gomez and Michaels inked arrows that point outward on their lower thumbs so that when they hold hands, the arrows point towards each other.
Advertisement
"I'm kind of convinced these last few days aren't real,” Michaels wrote on Instagram. "I love you beyond words and I'm so happy we finally got to sing our baby together." While co-creating music and intimately performing personal songs has brought these two closer, this tattoo marks their friendship as unwavering.
But, Selena’s tattoo collection is vast, and this isn’t the first time Gomez is celebrating a friendship with matching tattoos. In 2018, she and her other best friend Courtney Barry got matching tattoos of the roman numeral 1 to symbolize they were each other's number one. But, what we love most about her tattoos? Gomez has a number of delicate, tiny tattoos that each tend to hold significant meaning to the singer-songwriter. From her faint foot tattoo, that reads “sunshine” (commemorating her grandmother) to the intricate line of script in Arabic that translates to “love yourself first,” Gomez’s tattoos epitomize the things that mean the most to her.
Selena has always been one to hold true to her core values and knowing when to take a step back to reality to ground herself. After a hiatus from the spotlight, Selena is back with two new song releases, “Lose You to Love Me” (written by BFF Julia Michaels) and “Look at Her Now” seeming more confident as her true self than ever. From body shaming to breakups being blasted, Gomez has received a lot of ridicule in the public eye. Now is a massive time of change for Selena returning to Instagram, but there’s no better way to embrace change than having your friends by your side.
Related Content:
Advertisement