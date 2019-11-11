How Do I Stop Caring If People Like Me?

It seems like the biggest issue is not realising that we have innate worth that does not depend on others. Erin says that "learning to appreciate your own worth can be a matter of acting as if you have value, even if it's hard to believe. For people who struggle to feel valued, it may help to try treating yourself the way you treat others. Asking yourself, 'Would I say this to a friend?' when you find yourself judging yourself harshly can be a good way to start noticing the ways in which you discount your own worth."