Last night was the most amazing night of my life! Thank you to the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live for making me feel so welcome! Also thank you to my spectacular agent @bonshumobloom for giving me this once in a lifetime opportunity! #SNL #dreamsdocometrue #NBC #actresslife
Laurel, words can't even express how heartbroken and upset I am. For six years you have been my best friend. Less of a friend, more like a sister. You watched me grow up, you have made me into the person I am today. Voicemails you've left me over the years, I will never stop listening. Videos of us joking and laughing together, I will never stop watching. Memories of us, of you, I will never forget. Messages with summaries of my day, I will never stop sending even though I know you will never read them. I love you more than I thought ever possible. I am so devastated. I will never get to go to high school with you, graduate with you, meet your kids or have you meet mine. We will never get to travel the world together. I wish you hadn't been taken from me so soon. I cry for you. You are and forever will be in my heart, even though it feels like I lost the most important part of myself. I will never get over you, or what happened. One day I will tell my kids about you. Everything I have I owe it all to you. Laurel Claire Griggs, you are my best friend, sister, soulmate, other half. I will never forget you. I love you and you will always be with me 💕 You are in a better place now my love. Rest in peace.
I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters. Laurel- you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you. Everybody in the Once Family is going to keep you alive through us. R.I.P. My heart goes to her family. 💔💔💔
We are saddened to share that Laurel Griggs passed away this week at the age of 13. Laurel was a brilliant young lady who appeared on Broadway in "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" and "Once". We send our condolences to her loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SHDEiErN9l— Young Broadway (@YoungBwayNews) November 8, 2019