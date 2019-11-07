The Real Reason Billie Eilish Now Has A Mullet

This past Halloween, we saw plenty of pop-culture costumes, including the Joker and Stranger Things characters. However, there was another popular costume choice that was a bit unexpected. Some people, including actress Nina Dobrev, chose to dress up as chart-topper Billie Eilish, temporarily colouring their roots neon green to channel the "Bad Guy" singer. And as identifiable as this hair colour has become for Eilish since she debuted the look this summer, we're learning that a recent hair colour appointment caused some major hair damage.
It all began with Eilish's red-carpet appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles this week, where fans and media outlets noticed a hair change on the singer. She was rocking what appeared to be a mullet haircut with short strands around her face and longer hair at the back of her head. While it wouldn't be a surprising style choice as a part of her eclectic fashion, Eilish is now revealing that this look is the result of a dye job gone wrong.
Advertisement
"Somebody dyed my hair, and they burnt half of it off," Eilish told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, shocked at people calling it a mullet. "Now, it looks like a mullet, that sh—t is not on purpose, though." She also took the opportunity to let fans know that she has zero plans of keeping it: "I'm growing that sh—t out."
Now that she's officially in the grow-out phase, it might be a while before we see Eilish with new hair colour. In the past, she's tried ash blue, lavender, and jet-black, but this bad experience probably has her feeling a bit wary of the bleach. Regardless, her story is proof that even celebrities go through bad dye jobs. At least it'll make for a good beauty horror story in the future.
Related Content:
Advertisement