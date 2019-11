The Real Reason Billie Eilish Now Has A Mullet

It all began with Eilish's red-carpet appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles this week, where fans and media outlets noticed a hair change on the singer. She was rocking what appeared to be a mullet haircut with short strands around her face and longer hair at the back of her head. While it wouldn't be a surprising style choice as a part of her eclectic fashion, Eilish is now revealing that this look is the result of a dye job gone wrong.