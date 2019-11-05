Dakota Johnson Could Barely Make It Through Her Sweet Speech About “Bonus Dad” Antonio Banderas

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," Johnson, whose biological father is Watchmen star Don Johnson, told the audience. "I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life. When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light, a whole new world of creativity and culture and one remarkably magical little sister in to our family."