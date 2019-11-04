Timothée Chalamet has a couple of things to promote. First, there's The King on Netflix, (out now) best enjoyed by a Chalamet enthusiast. And very soon (but not soon enough!), he'll be starring in Greta Gerwig's Little Women, which hits theaters on Christmas Day as if hand delivered by Santa Claus himself. The biggest (only?) similarity between these two films, one an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henriad and the other a retelling of Louisa May Alcott's classic, is that everyone can't stop talking about his hair styles. The biggest difference? One stars Emma Watson, and the other doesn't, which means that one sent Chalamet to therapy, and the other didn't.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Chalamet admitted that he had to overcome a lot in order to act opposite of Watson, who plays the eldest March sister, Meg. Chalamet plays Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence, and the two share a fairly intimate dance sequence.
"As an icebreaker, and a way to lose our masks and our shields of defense of insecurity, Greta had us do this dance class in this big room," Chalamet told Meyers before admitting he was already embarrassed at the idea of Watson ever seeing this interview. "Being the only guy was not the deficit — maybe there was no deficit — but I will say I grew up on Harry Potter in some way. I grew up seeing these movies. So that first time seeing Emma Watson, and...that was definitely a weird moment. I had to work past that. It was tons of therapy."
Meyers agreed, saying that some celebrities just carry more weight than others. "I think a lot of the time, the first time people see Emma Watson, they then have to at least do a year of therapy," he joked.
For all we know, Watson herself was losing it over Chalamet. Perhaps she saw his underrated breakout role in Julie Hart's Miss Stevens, or heard one of his raps. I'm pretty sure Meyers, a long-time fan, has.
