"As an icebreaker, and a way to lose our masks and our shields of defense of insecurity, Greta had us do this dance class in this big room," Chalamet told Meyers before admitting he was already embarrassed at the idea of Watson ever seeing this interview. "Being the only guy was not the deficit — maybe there was no deficit — but I will say I grew up on Harry Potter in some way. I grew up seeing these movies. So that first time seeing Emma Watson, and...that was definitely a weird moment. I had to work past that. It was tons of therapy."