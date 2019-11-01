A final note. This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019
This is the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019
Twitter bans political ads in yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives. Wouldn’t be surprised if @twitter lifted the ban after 2020.— Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 30, 2019
Many folks have asked whether I believe all social media political ads should be banned outright.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 30, 2019
I believe that if a company cannot or does not wish to run basic fact-checking on paid political advertising, then they should not run paid political ads at all. /2