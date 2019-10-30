Evan Rachel Wood Calls Out Paris Hilton For Calling Millie Bobby Brown “Hot”

Millie Bobby Brown may be growing up, but Evan Rachel Wood wants to make it clear she's still a child. Wood, who famously starred in Thirteen, a movie all about the corruption of a teen girl, appeared in the comments of Brown's latest Instagram post to take issue with none other than Paris Hilton. The 2000s reality star and current DJ left her signature catch phrase, "that's hot," on a carousel of photos Brown posted of herself wearing a slicked-back ponytail and cheetah-print dress (captioned "same dress but v different day"), but it gave Wood a bad feeling.
Advertisement
"she's 15" the Westworld star replied. So far, Hilton has not had anything to say in response to Wood's call-out, and looks like Brown has left the interaction well enough alone.
To be fair to Hilton, this is a catchphrase she throws around pretty liberally. Over on Twitter, the fragrance mogul has called everything from the iPhone X to "saving the planet" hot. However, this is not the first time Brown's age has caused issues with her being the public eye. Some people are uneasy regarding her texting relationship with Drake, and other fans have told her she needs to "act her age" when it comes to her clothing. Publications have also covered her romantic life despite the fact that she's a minor — something Refinery29 has promised not to do.
Refinery29 has reached out to Hilton, Brown, and Wood for comment.
Advertisement