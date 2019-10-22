Nicolas Ghesquiére Makes It Clear He Is Anti-Trump After The President’s Louis Vuitton Factory Visit
Last week, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault welcomed Donald Trump in rural Alvarado, Texas for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Louis Vuitton's new leather goods workshop. While Arnault praised Trump to WWD last Thursday — saying, “We are very honoured to have the president of the United States. I’m not here to judge any types of policies. I’m here to work with my brand and we are going to, over five years, have 1,000 people working here and that’s what matters” — Louis Vuitton's artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquiére, is making it clear he is very anti-Trump.
On Sunday, Ghesquiére commented on the matter publicly via Instagram, writing “Standing against any political action. I am a fashion designer refusing this association.” Under a photo of the cover of the 1984 Evelyn Thomas club hit “High Energy”, the designer added the hashtags #TrumpIsAJoke and #Homophobia.
It's not surprising Ghesquiére would continue to use his platform to champion inclusivity. The designer makes a point to support the LGBTQ+ community, consistently casting transgender models in his runway show. He brought on Pose star Indya Moore as the face for Louis Vuitton's jewelry campaign. Teddy Quinlivan has worked with Ghesquière repeatedly at LV and she shared her support on the post, writing: “Thank you for standing on the right side of history.”
