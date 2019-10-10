LW: "I would just say to believe in yourself. You know? I think believing in yourself and having faith that it's not the end is super important. The hardest moments of our lives are preparing us for better ones to come. Just realising that this moment won't last forever and that there will be others. I think for me, it was always just literally surviving in the moment, getting through that single day. Had I given up in those moments, I definitely wouldn't be in this position. We all want to give up on so many different things every day. I mean, sure, it could be the smallest thing possible or the biggest challenge ahead, but it's just about how you approach it, how you deal with it and how you don't let it define you."