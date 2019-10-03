From Hustlers To Harriet, Here Are The Movies To Look Out For In Fall 2019

Fall is to film buffs what the Vogue September issue is to fashion. Officially, it’s the kick-off to awards season, and a time filled with festivals showcasing new talent. But the brisk drop in temperature is also the perfect excuse to ditch all your friends and hide out in a dark room, ready to be transported to a new place, exposed to different ideas, or just emote without having to answer questions.
The films on the lineup this year promise to do all that and more: from biopics about tragically talented icons (Judy); to Pulitzer Prize-winning literary adaptations (The Goldfinch); to true stories about strippers living their best, most crime-filled, lives (Hustlers); to sequels about horrifying, demented clowns (It: Chapter Two); and let’s not forget the adventures of Brad Pitt in space (Ad Astra). There’s something here for every kind of fan — all with stacked casts.
Some titles on this list may already be familiar. Some are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. The good news is, fall turns into winter, giving you plenty of time to get through this list before tuning into the (potentially hostless Oscars in February.
We’ll update the list as more titles are announced — or, as in the case of The Hunt, removed. In the meantime, happy viewing!