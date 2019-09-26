Odeya Rush Wants To See More Acne In Hollywood

It's nice when I see someone in a movie with acne. It's real, it's everywhere, and it's crazy that we're pretending it's not. We need to make it less of a big deal so that other young people dealing with acne can feel better about it. Now, before I leave the house, I give myself a pep talk and say nice things to myself like, "You have great skin." or "You look beautiful." Be your own hype man, and constantly try to catch the negative things and replace them with something positive.