Tory Burch Reimagines The ’80s With A Nod To Princess Diana

Spring 2019 also had a decidedly less cool girl vibe (compared to spring 2020) with its fringed tunics, necklines resembling a men's sailor necktie. To be fair, Burch’s inspiration for that collection was not an actual person but the memories of her parents' travel excursions. And while there were matching patterned separates and bright colours, they were the sort of pieces one would wear to lounge in at a Mediterranean resort whereas spring 2020 was a new way of inject colour into one's daily life.