Ellen DeGeneres Met Prince Archie & Made One Very Important Observation

Unlike us commoners, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has met famous infant Prince Archie — and she has some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby.
The news of DeGeneres’ meeting with Prince Archie (and, obviously, his parents) was revealed in a new promo for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the video, DeGeneres gushes over the baby, while, obviously, throwing in as many across-the-pond jokes as possible.
“[Portia and I] flew to London, did some sight-seeing, or as they call it, ‘We took the whirlybird to do some lookie-maloos,’” joked DeGeneres of her vacation with her wife Portia de Rossi.
Advertisement
DeGeneres went on to talk about how she “spent the afternoon” with Prince Harry and Meghan.
“Seriously, they are so amazing,” said DeGeneres on her show. “Cutest couple and so down to earth.”
DeGeneres went on to talk about the couple’s humanitarian efforts, before dropping the news that she had, in fact, met their baby.
“The most important thing is that I got to hold little Archie, the baby. I fed Archie, I held Archie,” explained DeGeneres. “He weighs 15 pounds, and I think the exchange rate is 17 dollars here.”
DeGeneres even drew a (not exactly lifelike!) portrait of the baby, whom she claims is the spitting image of his dad.
“He looks like Harry,” DeGeneres told the talk show audience. “He actually has a perfectly round head, he looks like Harry.”
Though this was DeGeneres’ first time meeting baby Archie, there may be more opportunity for her to hang out with Prince Harry and Meghan.
“Portia and I talked to them about all the conservation they are doing for wildlife,” said the host. “They are doing all this work in Botswana for elephants and I love that, and they like what I’m doing for the gorillas in Rwanda so we’re gonna all do something together.”
This isn’t the first time that DeGeneres has opened up about her meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan. Earlier this summer, she responded to backlash over Prince Harry and Meghan using a private jet in lieu of a more environmentally sound method of travel on Twitter.
Advertisement
“They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people,” DeGeneres wrote. "Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."
Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019
If Meghan and Prince Harry are looking to give a celebrity honorary godmother status to Archie, it sounds like DeGeneres wants to be in the running.
Check out the clip below:
Advertisement