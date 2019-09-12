4 p.m. — Still at it! These things take a long time, they really do. Especially if someone wants a full beat. Some actresses, we need two to three hours between hair and makeup to make sure that it looks seamless and to make sure it is actually popping. For a premiere, you have to go a little heavy handed in the right way. We decide to go for a red lip. I use the Pat McGrath lipstick “Obsessed” which I mix with bit of a Bite lipstick that isn’t quite as orange-y. When you’re on a red carpet those bright lights can make you look completely washed out. I try to make everything as seamless as possible, which takes time even on someone who has perfect skin and no bags. You have to look really hard at the face — maybe they have some green under-eye circles that you can barely see, if I don’t cover these up, they can pop with the lights. I also have to make sure there’s definition, that their eyes, their lips, their cheeks, the shape of their face, stand out enough but don’t look crazy if they’re just standing there talking to you.