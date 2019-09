What The Best Movies Of 2019 (So Far) Reveal About Our Current Moment

Movies are a window into our current cultural group-think: What are we worried about? What are we celebrating? What are the things we can’t quite grasp? Putting together this best-of list, I started to notice patterns. We’ve apparently been extremely concerned with murderous cults ( Midsommar Us ) — not all that surprising, given the current state of the world — and whether we can handle the responsibility and power that comes with superhuman abilities. But we’ve also been seeking uplifting stories, ways to celebrate individuality and specificity within larger, more universal themes (The Farewell, Booksmart, The Souvenir ). Most refreshing is the sheer number of powerful performances by women, in a myriad of complex and nuanced roles, showcasing the vast expanse of our experiences.