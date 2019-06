Wild Rose Shows The Messy, Unvarnished Side Of What It Takes To Make It

But most refreshing is seeing a woman’s emotional arc progress completely independently of any male characters or romantic interests. If there’s a love story here, it’s one between mothers and daughters . Rose-Lynn, who had both her kids before she turned 18, both reveres and resents them. She’s little more than a child herself, and constantly grappling with how her already precarious identity as a mother fits into her aspirations . In one poignant scene, she lies about not having kids to her employer-turned-friend Susannah, and though it’s not without some guilt, you can see her relief at being perceived as just another bright young thing on the path towards stardom. Now, contrast that with the delicate, almost shy smile Rose-Lynn gets while rifling through her kids’ school assignments as they sleep, getting to know their quirks, their interests, and their own hopes and dreams. Those moments make Wynonna’s disappointed stare-downs even harder to bear. Meanwhile, Marion and Rose’s relationship is strained over the latter’s refusal to give up on what seems like a pipe dream, even if it might cost her everything good about her life.