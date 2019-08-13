Campbell leads the fall ‘19 campaign cast alongside Bella Hadid, Diplo, Odell Beckham Jr., Beth Ditto, Jacob Elordi, Lay Zhang, and Jelly Lin. Photographer Daniel Jackson shot contrasting images of each model to showcase how their portrayals of sexiness differ between their public and private personas. On the left, expertly composed black-and-white images illustrate what the public sees. On the right, slightly disheveled flash-filled photos convey what goes on behind closed doors.