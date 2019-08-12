Do You Hear That Noise? It's The Sound Of Pitch Perfect 4 Coming Together

Let’s get this Bella party started! Anna Camp, who played Aubrey Posen in the first three Pitch Perfect movies, is on board to join the band for another show, reports Entertainment Tonight. “I love those girls and I love playing my character, so if they needed me I would be there, for sure,” she told ET. “I’m down.”
This is fantastic news for fans who are already eagerly anticipating a fourth installment in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Last time we saw the Bellas, they were performing on the USO tour, before finally settling down in their own respective lives.
Advertisement
The cast also adore one another. “I wish [fans] could be behind the scenes to see how we check each other’s hair, how we celebrate each other’s birthday. How we are there if [someone goes through a] breakup. It’s important for anyone to see that bond, on set and off, because I don’t know where else is showing that without a guy in the middle,” Ester Dean told Refinery29 in 2017, of the Pitch Perfect posse.
A fourth film was rumoured, after Rebel Wilson, who played Fat Amy, shared an image of herself with her Pitch Perfect costars, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Camp, back in October 2018. The pals are also holding up four fingers, indicating...Pitch Perfect 4, perhaps?
Meanwhile, Camp recently split from her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin after three years of marriage. “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition,” they told Refinery29 in a statement.
Advertisement