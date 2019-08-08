Gabi Gregg Gets Her Power From Being Authentically Herself
And listening to Beyoncé and Lizzo.
Gabi Gregg, more commonly referred to by her Instagram handle, @gabifresh, is a body positive activist, designer, and style influencer. She's known for creating sell-out collections for her legion of adoring fans (712k followers on Instagram alone), including her sexy lingerie line for Playful Promises and edgy swimwear collection for Swimsuits4All. Gabi is also considered a pioneer in the plus-size RTW space, collaborating with Nicolette Mason on the beloved former clothing brand, Premme. After launching her lifestyle blog in 2008, she quickly gained notoriety for disrupting myths about how plus-size women should dress. On every platform, from the Today show to her Instagram account, Gabi proclaimed that bikinis, mini skirts, and crop tops aren't just for skinny shoppers; people of all sizes should be able to participate in fashion. Years later, the retail industry is finally following her lead. Here's what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
I'm creating! I love getting inspired, putting together moodboards, and coming up with ideas for products and campaigns. There's nothing like the rush of getting a great idea, putting it all on paper, and watching it come together. And the ultimate joy is seeing the final product!
Power to me means...
Embracing my strengths, letting go of shame about my weaknesses, and allowing my true self shine. When someone is fully, authentically themselves, they inspire others to be themselves too. That's powerful.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Usually I feel powerless if I've lost my connection with the universe, so it's a reminder that I need to get back into my meditation routine. That can almost always bring me back to feeling like everything will be okay. I also love the serenity prayer.
What's your power anthem?
Good As Hell by Lizzo!
Who's your power icon?
Not to be cliche, but... Beyonce. She is the ultimate icon when it comes to hard work, dedication, and owning her power. We are both virgo perfectionists!
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A chic jumpsuit and killer heels.
