Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond Will Lead Reebok's Latest Venture

Kerby Jean-Raymond, the 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winning designer behind Pyer Moss, is extending his two-year partnership with Reebok into a permanent role. On Tuesday, the athletic brand announced Jean-Raymond will serve as the artistic director for its new division, Reebok Studies ___ (the blank space will feature the name of each collaborator).
“When I pitched the concept of ‘Studies___’ to Reebok, it was largely because I was inspired by their roster of talent,” Jean-Raymond said in a press release. “What we are creating with ‘Reebok by Pyer Moss’ is amazing and I wanted to share that vision across the entire company. My vision is to not only work with existing Reebok talent and partners; it’s also to champion new ones,” he continues. “Having my own division at Reebok allows me a way to provide a pathway for bringing in designers, artists and personalities that we feel can marry well with the Reebok brand. As the first designer to ever work with Reebok in this capacity, I feel honoured to be a part of such an important moment in the brand's history. The Reebok leadership team sees a vision for the brand that’s bold and unapologetic and I’m happy to be working with them.”
This is a big deal for Jean-Raymond. When he won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund he told Refinery29 the award meant Pyer Moss was “being accepted in this space but most importantly it means we’re being understood...This win means the next generation of people of colour designers don’t need to conform, they can be themselves, they can be authentic and people will love you for it,” he continued. “I hope we made the barrier of entry less scary for the kids that look like us.”
Since the partnership’s inception in 2017, Reebok and Jean-Raymond have debuted two successful collections. With Reebok Studies, Jean-Raymond will push the Reebok brand forward with men’s, women’s and unisex footwear, apparel and accessory collections. Studies___ will also tap current and prospective Reebok brand partners to collaborate on future capsule collections and collaborations.
“You don’t have to sign your life away for a moment of clout,” he tells Business of Fashion of her new partnership, “which is really cool about Reebok.”
