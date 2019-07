Lululemon's Founder Says Technology Made Us "Lazy & Fat"

The rest of the conversation is pretty fascinating, and Haney prefaced it by saying there were things about Wilson's approach that she agrees with and others that she disagrees with. They discuss being a leader, how Wilson could’ve designed sports bras without having boobs himself, and even maternity leave policies . Wilson said that since all of his employees at Lululemon were women, he anticipated "I was going to have a massive maternity issue." Women at Lululemon were expected to have open conversations about their plans because there wasn't a guarantee that they'd have a job when they came back, he said. "The world moves too quickly," he said. "If you’re in some fantasy that you’re going to have that same job when you return, you’re wrong." Haney, as it so happens, recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child