Shay Mitchell's Sex Reveal Was So Wild People Almost Died

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel wanted to find out the sex of their baby the old-fashioned way: Two Power Rangers fighting to the (almost literal) death. Last week, the Pretty Little Liars actress announced her secret pregnancy on Instagram, and has since been keeping fans updated on her YouTube channel. Her latest video was a sex reveal orchestrated by her assistant, but towards the end, it takes a near-deadly turn.
"Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" the actress cheekily wrote on Instagram when announcing her pregnancy to the world. This photo was followed by several other pregnancy snaps that she could finally share with the world. Her YouTube video, however, takes things back a few months, all the way before she and Babel had any idea if they were having a baby boy or a baby girl.
The video begins with a doctor's appointment, and he offers to tell Mitchell the sex right then and there. She turns him down, saying they already have something planned, and she and Babel post up in their backyard to make a couple calls. Almost overwhelmingly, their friends and family guess that they're having a girl, but nobody expected what came next.
Initially, a man in a blue Power Ranger costume steps out into the yard, causing them to think a boy is on the way. However, the Ranger is quickly joined by a woman in a pink Power Ranger costume ("Wait, what? We're not having twins!" Mitchell exclaims) before it becomes clear: The two must fight, and the sex of the baby is determined by whoever wins the battle.
It sounds straightforward enough, but when the two characters take their fight to the pool, things get terrifying. When wet, the Power Ranger bodysuits stop being breathable, and neither Blue nor Pink can get any air in through their masks. The video cuts out for a second before returning, and both have torn the masks off their faces so they can, ya know, breathe. Turns out, the people in the costumes are friends of the couple — and oh, also, they're having a girl.
“I didn’t know if you guys were joking or not," Mitchell said about the mishap.
“No, we’re just dying," Pink joked.
Watch the reveal below.
