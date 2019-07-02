Miu Miu’s Resort Collection Is Off To The Races

Miuccia Prada is off to the races. On Saturday, she presented Miu Miu's resort 2020 collection at the Parisian Hippodrome d’Auteuil situated along the border of the Bois de Boulogne — a venue that since 1873 has hosted some of the most celebrated French tournaments. The show kicked off with a horse race, naturally. WWD is reporting Céline Dion, Nicole Richie and Gabrielle Union watched from the stands, cooling themselves with Miu Miu-branded fans.
“For a moment I thought I was in England, I was like, ‘Where’s my hat?’” Dion shared with the trade paper. “It’s full of firsts for me — my first Miu Miu show, my first time betting on a horse… and the set-up is extraordinary with the drones, the grass, the horses getting ready. It’s fun and that’s what life should be about.”
Style influencer Brittany Xavier captured Dion posing for the photographers in the stands, wearing a hot pink gown with a ruffle detail along the length of the dress. Xavier attended the show (and she took Refinery29 Fashion along for the ride on Instagram stories). "I love my look tonight," Xavier tells Refinery29. "It has these really cool short shorts that are embellished," she says, panning to the clothing hanging on the rack. "I'm going to wear this long-sleeved, really cool neck detailed top under this blouse." She finished off the look with a signature Miu Miu bag.
Life in Miu Miu's fast line also includes smart-looking high-waisted cuffed shorts, equestrian-like window pane plaids, exaggerated Chelsea collars, and funky chunky platforms. The collection was reminiscent of the 1940s with its sleek tailoring and silhouettes but the '70s influences were evident in the retro motifs used throughout. As we saw with Xavier's look, there was also a smattering of crystal embellishments for good measure. Models walked along the tribune, contrasting against the vast grass field of the racetrack that extends to the border of the city, illuminated by the warm Parisian sunset, a scene only Miuccia could set.
