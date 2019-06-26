For June, this is a devastating loss. For one, her deal with the Swiss to keep Nichole in Canada disintegrates. It also unmoors her emotionally. She loved Nick — enough to tell her husband, Luke, about him. What does it say about June that she loved a man who helped create this system of oppression? The lines between “good” and “evil,” and “us” and “them,” are now far more complicated. Every person who has been slotted into a role in Gilead was someone else before. The roles have changed them. During those months in the Waterford household, Nick and June forged an oasis where they weren’t defined by their roles.