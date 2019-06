And The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists Are...

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund began in 2004 , in an effort to nurture the next generation of great design talent. Participating in the Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund can be a pivotal moment in an emerging designer’s career. Winning the $400,000 USD prize and a year of mentorship from some of the industry’s biggest names has the power to change the trajectory of a brand, or even create one. It’s what brought us Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, and Public School. Previous winners include Brock Collection (2016), T elfar (2017), and, last year, Pyer Moss