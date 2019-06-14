Before making her announcement, Kardashian West spoke about Johnson and her visits with other prisoners, which inspired her to provide support for formerly incarcerated people. “I’m happy to help and [support] where I can,” she said. “Seeing the lack of support that really existed, whether it’s housing, or the amount of letters that I get with people just needing transportation to job interviews, to jobs.” The reality TV star also shouted out attorneys Jackson and Erin Haney of #Cut50, a national initiative to reduce the prison population, whom she’s been assisting since she began pursuing a career in the legal field.