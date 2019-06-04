Zoë Kravitz is living her best life. She's finally returning to the small screen with HBO's hit series Big Little Lies. She's engaged to be married to the love of her life, Karl Glusman. And she's British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enniful's latest cover girl. But despite, in our humble opinion, hitting the genetic jackpot, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter says she didn't always feel comfortable in her own skin.
“My peers were wealthy white kids – jocks and cheerleaders – and I felt super alienated. On the cusp of being a teenager you’re trying to figure out who you are, and when there is no reflection of you anywhere you look, you feel like a freak,” she tells the magazine.
When she was 13, she developed an eating disorder. “My mother was so beautiful and so tiny, I always felt clunky around her, and then my dad was always surrounded by supermodels… I was short, and you feel uncomfortable in your skin anyway at that age,” she says.
Acting helped Kravitz grow into the confident woman she is today. “When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name,” she says. “But I’m slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname. The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I now finally feel like I’m in a place where I’m able to say, ‘I deserve this,’ and, “I worked really hard.’ I’m getting better” —that, and she's definitely getting better with age.
