Until 2017, Hegerberg played for Norway in national tournaments. In the summer of 2017, Hegerberg decided to stop playing for the Norwegian national team to protest the Northern Football Federation for how it treats the women’s league . The Norwegian Football Association (FA) have made some significant improvements, such as promising equal pay between the teams . They are the first FA to do so, but Hegerberg believes there is still a long way to go. “A lot of things need to be done to make the conditions better for women who play football,” Hegerberg told the Associated Press in an interview last year.