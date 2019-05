“We wanted to do something that is unlike the collections we are already doing, in that it is more ‘item-y,’” said Jacobs said in a press release. “These items are things that you could put together in your own way; it’s more about personal styling than about having a full runway look.” Jacobs tells WWD that one runway collection in particular that inspired his latest milestone: last year's infamous reissued grunge collection . “That collection got the wheels turning for THE Marc Jacobs, which, for those familiar with the history of the designer and his brand, registers as something of a redux itself,” the article reads.