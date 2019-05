Gucci Chimes In On Reproductive Rights For Its Cruise 2020 Collection

Increasingly brands are harnessing the power of social media, hoping to capitalize on the conversational currency in real time. And it can be helpful, acting as insight into a demographic of people the brand may have previously ignored. But in our watchdog culture, it begs the question if anyone's efforts are actually genuine. Fresh off of its most recent scandal involving a black sweater that, worn together with a matching balaclava, would give the appearance of Blackface , Gucci wants the social media record to reflect that it is now on the right side of history. Not only is the brand aligning itself with a worthy cause, but through charitable donations, Gucci is putting its money where its mouth is.