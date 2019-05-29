Dark, extra-long hair is Kim Kardashian West's M.O., so when the KKW Beauty founder swaps her usual centre-parted, butt-grazing waves for something different, we pay attention. Kardashian West, who just became a new mom of four, showed off a new style on Instagram Stories on Tuesday while wearing the creepy baby filter, which had fans pointing out the obvious resemblance to the reality star and her daughters, North and Chicago West — but we were focused on her razor-sharp bob.
This isn't the first time KKW traded her Cher-inspired hair for a blunt look: She was last spotted wearing chin-length hair in August 2018. Since then, however, we've seen her almost exclusively wear a variety of ultra-long styles.
Considering her knack for wearing wigs, it's possible that KKW's new look is courtesy of a shorter temporary unit, but it's no surprise that she chose a bob to switch things up. The shoulder-grazing style is not only trendy, but convenient for new moms — though we don't doubt KKW's glam team isn't too far behind to style her while she cares for her kiddos. Either way, Kardashian West's new look is just more motivation to call up your stylist and get that bob you've been dying to try, stat.
