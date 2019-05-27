Sasha Obama's Prom Photos Were Posted On Twitter & The Internet Can't Handle It

Whenever you see an Obama name trending, you’re never quite sure what you’re going to get. Fortunately, in this case it was a sweet surprise courtesy of Sasha Obama’s senior prom.
The former first daughter, and the youngest of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, looked absolutely regal in a classic black dress. The teen wore her hair sleek and straight and accessorized the look with simple jewellery — silver hoop earrings and a necklace.
It’s a timeless look, and definitely not one she’ll look back on wondering what the heck she was thinking. The rest of us aren’t as lucky.
Photos of Sasha’s big night show her smiling big alongside her prom date (and possible boyfriend), who has been identified as Chris Milton. Also spotted in the photos were her mother and sister, Malia. It wasn’t clear if the former president was also in attendance.
I feel like a big brother watching my little sister go to the prom.— Mr. Weeks 🤴🏾 (@MrDane1982) May 25, 2019
Sasha Obama is such a beauty.
And shout out to the simplicity of her dress. pic.twitter.com/B5xrz6dFWl
As the photos made their way around the internet, so did the jokes. Many referenced the Disney Channel movie My Date With The President’s Daughter — which they should totally reboot with one of the Obama sisters, by the way. Others just revelled in the fact that Sasha looked gorgeous and they didn’t have to bless anyone out on Twitter after seeing her name trending.
If Sasha Obama’s prom date didn’t drive her to prom with this song blasting I will be mad pic.twitter.com/B7PyNuh4hL— ... (@luisagibsonxo) May 25, 2019
Saw that Sasha Obama was trending and automatically wanted to throw hands, but baby girl just went to prom 😂. I was ready to fight lol.— BlackGrlNxtDoor🏡 (@ChickFromQuip) May 25, 2019
I saw Sasha Obama trending, and I was ready to fight all of Twitter.— TheMagicalBridget (@BridgetBundy) May 25, 2019
But then I saw baby girl looking beautiful and going to prom, and I was like pic.twitter.com/GbyiSK54Hs
In her memoir Becoming, the former first lady talked about Malia’s prom night, and how the eldest daughter begged her parents to “be cool.” And they obliged.
“Barack and I shook the young man’s hand, snapped a few pictures, and gave our daughter a hug before sending them on their way,” she wrote in the book, according to People. “We took what was perhaps unfair comfort in the knowledge that Malia’s security detail would basically ride the boy’s bumper all the way to the restaurant where they were going for dinner before the dance and would remain on quiet duty throughout the night.”
Let’s hope Sasha’s night went just as smooth.
