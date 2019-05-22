Elle Fanning wore one stunning red carpet look after another at Cannes, but her last gown was actually quite dangerous. The actress reportedly fainted at a dinner party on Monday night, and it was all because of what she was wearing.
According to Variety, the actress — who is the youngest member of this year’s Cannes jury — “collapsed and fell off her chair” at the Chopard Trophee dinner. The publication reports that she was sitting at a table next to her sister Dakota Fanning, “who helped the actress to her feet before security whisked them away.” Fellow actors Colin Firth and Marion Cotillard were also there to offer up their assistance.
So, what caused the health scare? Elle took to Instagram to explain the situation in her own words. In short: Her vintage Prada dress was to blame.
“Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950s Prada prom dress but it’s all good!! #dresstootight #timeofthemonth”
Earlier in the evening, Elle had walked the red carpet in her beige, tulle Prada gown that featured embroidered wilted flowers along the skirt. Her dress also included a corseted waist, which could have very well been the reason for her brief bout of unconsciousness.
On Instagram, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka wrote to Elle, “You’re a literal icon.” And actress January Jones joked about wearing a corset that’s so tight it makes you pass out, commenting, "Where’s your smelling salts when you need em?" Smelling salts, also known as ammonia inhalants, are commonly used to arouse consciousness.
While her fainting spell may have been a little scary, Elle seems to be in good spirits about the whole thing. She responded to January’s comment with an emphatic, "Amen!"
One takeaway from all this? Size up in your corset (or corseted dress) so you have enough breathing room. We love a vintage prom dress as much as the next person, but nothing is worth your health.
