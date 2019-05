Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock

As for what inspired it, one day I came across an article where a school banned kids from wearing them because they deemed it gang related. It was the most bizarre thing I’ve ever read. In black culture the durag is known to preserve a woman’s hair , or to enhance a man's wave pattern in his hair — absolutely nothing to do with gangs. It also made me think of the person who is not the same skin colour of me who read that article and the fear it must've instilled. So it then inspired me to take that negative stereotype, and turn it into something so beautiful that it could no longer be criminalized.