The Alabama Senate Voted To Effectively Ban Abortion In The State. What's Next?

"[It is] a dark day for women in Alabama and across this country. Banning abortion is bad enough. Imprisoning doctors for providing care goes beyond the brink," Staci Fox, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates, said in a statement provided to Refinery29. "Alabama politicians will forever live in infamy for this vote, and we will make sure that every woman knows who to hold accountable." She added: "In the coming days, we will be mounting the fight of our lives — we will take this to court and ensure abortion remains safe and legal. For now, Planned Parenthood's doors are open for the many patients who need access to care."