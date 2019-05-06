Is She In The Comics? Morgan Stark does appear in the comics – but not in the same form as in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel comics, Morgan is a man and Tony Stark's cousin. He's also wildly jealous of Tony's success. As family legend goes, Edward Stark, Tony's uncle, wanted to leave the family business, so he left his shares of Stark Industries to his brother, Howard. Morgan forever stewed about his being left out of the fortune. So, he constantly tries to take Iron Man down — including resorting to impersonating his more glamorous relative.